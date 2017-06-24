South Carolina police chief arrested, accused of misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina police chief has been arrested after authorities say he kept money owed to sheriff’s deputies.

A news release from the State Law Enforcement Division says, 39-year-old Lacra Sharod Jenkins, is charged with public official misconduct in office. If convicted, Jenkins faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to SLED, Jenkins kept money owed to other deputies for off-duty assignments while he worked at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently the police chief in Springfield.

Jenkins is being held in the Orangeburg County jail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.