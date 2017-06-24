Richmond Hill celebrates summer with a ‘sizzle’

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — With today being the second day of summer, the Richmond Hill Fire Department decided it’s never too early for gift giving. Six months away from Christmas these firefighters wanted to do something good for the community by hosting its’ first annual summer kick off.

The kick off featured live music, a barbecue competition: with chicken, ribs, hot dogs and more, a corn hole tournament, free Zumba, a kiss the pig booth, pony rides amongst other kids activities.

Their goal was to raise between $5,000 and $10,000 dollars for help Operation Presents Under the Tree, a local organization that assists families who are in need during the holiday season.

According to Chief Ralph Catlett of the Richmond Hill Fire Department, we’ve got high expectations we’ve got some great sponsors that are helping us out and we’ve got a lot of donations so far so we have a big start on it already.”

Richmond Hill Fire Department Lieutenant Brendan Greene organized the event. He says, he got the idea from other fire departments that have performed the same act of kindness throughout the country and wanted to bring that aspect to this community.

Trophies and prizes are awarded to those who win the competitions. The Fire Department hopes to continue this fundraiser annually.