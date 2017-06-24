JCSO locates two juveniles months after they went missing

COOSAWATCHIE, SC (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received information Saturday of the possible whereabouts of Summer Jenkins and Natalie Walker, both which are missing juveniles from Jasper County. Jenkins had been missing since mid May and Walker since early April according to the JCSO. The information the sheriff’s office received was that the two missing juveniles were staying at 2112 Morgan Dollar Road (Hwy 462), in the Coosawhatchie community.

JCSO also received information that they were in the house with a wanted and armed individual.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Service along with the Bluffton Police Department SWAT team made entry to the residence at 2112 Morgan Dollar Rd. Once making entry, the two juveniles were located inside the home.