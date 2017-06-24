JCSO locates two juveniles months after they went missing

andrew james wsav news 3 reporter By Published:

COOSAWATCHIE, SC (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received information Saturday of the possible whereabouts of Summer Jenkins and Natalie Walker, both which are missing juveniles from Jasper County. Jenkins had been missing since mid May and Walker since early April according to the JCSO. The information the sheriff’s office received was that the two missing juveniles were staying at 2112 Morgan Dollar Road (Hwy 462), in the Coosawhatchie community.

JCSO also received information that they were in the house with a wanted and armed individual.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Service along with the Bluffton Police Department SWAT team made entry to the residence at 2112 Morgan Dollar Rd. Once making entry, the two juveniles were located inside the home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s