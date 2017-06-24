Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor visits West Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – She’s one of few Democratic candidates running for Governor. Georgia State House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams could make history with her election bid.

Abrams spoke to a crowd of more than fifty people at the Moses Jackson Center. This stop is a part of her campaign as she lays out her platform but also talks to potential voters about the issues on the local level.

The room was filled with a majority of local Democrat supporters officials and activists as Abrams laid out her agenda if elected.

“The three pillars of the campaign that I am running on is educating bold and ambitious children, it’s creating a thriving and diverse economy and it’s making certain that government works for everyone. And that’s a vision I think that will help families thrive all across the state,” says Abrams.

Georgia’s Lt. Governor also stopped by earlier in the week. Lt. Governor Casey Cagle will be competing against currently three more candidates for the Republican nomination for Georgia’s Governor seat.

He visited Savannah Classical Academy to talk education woes at the school. Cagle has been a longtime policy maker with education as one of his top priorities.

When asked about what he would do for the people of Savannah, Cagle talked his platform for focus on expanding roads and infrastructure for the ports and population.

“I’m going to be committed to building out the infrastructure that we need as a state to sustain the kind of growth we’re going to experience. Georgia’s expected by four and a half million people in less than fifteen years and that’s a big number so we’ve got to have the infrastructure,” says the Lt. Governor.

This was the first time either candidates visited Savannah as a campaign stop.