UPDATE: Long County child shoots self, police search for wanted man

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Long County girl is recovering after deputies say she accidentally shot herself late Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Long County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Crawford subdivision in Ludowici. Sheriff Craig Noble says a mother pulled out her family’s pistol in response to deputies warning neighbors about a wanted man on the loose.

Wesley Aaron Nichols, 27, is wanted by Orange and Long counties and currently has eight active warrants for his arrest.

On Thursday deputy sheriffs pulled over Nichols during a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies recovered a stolen firearm Nichols had reported stolen during a home invasion.

Deputies were not able to secure Nichols and he took off on foot. Another person in the car was apprehended on the scene.

Nichol was spotted near the Crawford subdivision late Thursday. Deputies alerted neighbors to be on the look out.

The girl’s mother, all who have not been identified, reportedly removed her gun from a secure location.

“She got the firearm from a secure location. Her husband was gone and laid it on the table. The child bumped into it and the gun went off,” Nobles said.

While the child is expected to be okay, Nichols is still on the run.

“We will catch him. Mr. Nichols, you can’t hide from us. We’re coming after you,” Nobles said.

Nichols is a white male, slim build with tattoos on both arms and hands. If you see him call 911.