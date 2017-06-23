Tennessee bucks duke it out on camera

TENNESSEE (TWRA) – A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer caught two boxing bucks on camera this week.

According to TWRA, bucks form “bachelor groups” in the summer when their antlers grow and testosterone levels are low.

At this time of year, they establish a pecking order and sometimes flail one another with their front hooves instead of their sensitive, growing antlers.

TWRA noted on Facebook that officers Amy and Bubba Spencer were the individuals who caught the duel on a trail camera.

The post stated, “Amy and Bubba think these two bucks were working out their issues over a small food plot in Hardeman County.”