Savannah Chatham County Schools assist young men in character building

SAVANNAH, Ga.(WSAV)– A special graduation ceremony at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force celebrates thirty outstanding young men.

These third, fourth and fifth graders are the newest graduates of Savannah-Chatham County Public Systems (SCCPSS) young male readiness camp. This three week program teaches them how to be leaders in their school and their community.

This program was founded ten years ago by student affairs director, Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields, who had a vision.

She wanted to shine a different light after “realizing it was a disproportionate number of boys who were being suspended or expelled…” Dr. Fields said.

The students were mentored by members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity- where they were taught how to be men at an early age, while also learning skills of good character.

Six pillars were instilled within these kids in just a short amount of time. “Trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, caring, fairness and citizenship,” is what they learned according to 10-year-old, Isaac Gaines of Jacob G. Smith Elementary. He says, “it helps you learn how to be a good citizen.”

The parents are also the ones to thank. Without a transportation budget the parent were responsible for getting their child to camp daily. All students graduated with either perfect or good attendance.

The awards they received show the students and the parents that they have the ability to be the leaders of the next generation.

Board president of SCCPSS, Jolene Byrne said, the program “gives them the tools they need to be successful when they go back to school in the next few weeks.”

This is the tenth summer for the camp and Dr. Fields plans to continue what she started.

“When you invest in them you are investing in your future,” Dr. Fields said.