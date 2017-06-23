River Street Sweets & Second Harvest Food Bank team up for National Praline Day

SAVANNAH, Ga.

It’s finally the weekend and that means you deserve a sweet treat–and nothing is sweeter than a good old fashioned Southern Praline!

And we have the perfect excuse for you to indulge and enjoy a few! Tomorrow (Saturday, June 24th), is National Praline Day!

Now you might be wondering, ‘Where can I find some Pralines?’, River Street Sweets and Savannah Candy Kitchen of course. The only thing that makes their Pralines even sweeter is that they are going to help out a great cause.

Today (June 23rd) and tomorrow (June 24th) River Street Sweets and Savannah Candy Kitchen will donate 10% of all Praline sales, in-store and online, to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Kelly Cale of River Street Sweets and Savannah Candy Kitchen and Jamie Kendall of America’s Second Harvest stopped by The Bridge on Friday to tell us how they started working together and more about how the money will help to keep the Kids Cafe program going this summer.

Click ‘Play’ to hear the interview.

Click here to place an order on River Street Sweets.

Click here to place an order on Savannah Candy Kitchen

Click here to learn more about America’s Second Harvest Kids Cafe.