SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An overturned vehicle leaning against a tree has closed Victory Drive near Burroughs Street.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police estimate the closure will last an hour.

One individual is suffering non-life threatening injuries at this time.

#SCMPDtraffic One-vehicle crash has closed Victory btw Burroughs & Florence. 1 suffering non life threatening injures. Closure est is 1 hr. pic.twitter.com/eZ94sbiiLp — SCMPD (@scmpd) June 23, 2017

News 3 will bring you any further updates on this page.