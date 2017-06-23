Metro detectives investigate teen shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) — Metro detectives continue to investigate the Thursday evening shooting of a teenager near the intersection of 39th and Live Oak streets.

Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. and discovered a 16-year-old male with non-life threatening injuries. The teen told police he had been biking in the area when the incident occurred.

A vehicle and residence were also struck by gunfire.

Detectives continue to follow leads in the case. They do not believe this is a random shooting.

Anyone with information on the case can call 911. A confidential tip line directly to the investigators is open at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can also call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStopper Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.