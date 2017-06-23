Loop It Up Savannah launches Summer Fun in Yamacraw program

Loop It Up Savannah Inc. and the Housing Authority of Savannah are teaming up to launch Summer Fun In Yamacraw.

The free program is geared towards young people ages 6 – 18 and will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6pm June 27th – July 27th in the Yamacraw Village Community Center.

Click the ‘play’ button to check out our interview with Molly Lieberman and Yolanda Fountaine.

For more information, contact Molly Lieberman, Executive Director of Loop It Up Savannah at 912-660-2812 or by emailing looplinktangle@gmail.com