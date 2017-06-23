Loop It Up Savannah launches Summer Fun in Yamacraw program

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Loop It Up Savannah Inc. and the Housing Authority of Savannah are teaming up to launch Summer Fun In Yamacraw.

The free program is geared towards young people ages 6 – 18 and will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6pm June 27th – July 27th in the Yamacraw Village Community Center.

Click the ‘play’ button to check out our interview with Molly Lieberman and Yolanda Fountaine.

For more information, contact Molly Lieberman, Executive Director of Loop It Up Savannah at 912-660-2812 or by emailing looplinktangle@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s