JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Smoke in the cockpit prompted a JetBlue Airways flight headed for Florida to make an emergency landing in South Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that flight 913 was heading from White Plains, New York, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday when the crew reported the smoke. The plane landed at Charleston International Airport at 10:30 a.m.

The FAA said passengers on board the Embraer E190 evacuated the aircraft by emergency chutes and were taken by bus to the terminal. The agency is investigating.

An email from JetBlue’s corporate communications department said 98 passengers and four crewmembers were on board, and no injuries were reported.