JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in South Carolina

The Associated Press Published:
[source: WCBD}

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Smoke in the cockpit prompted a JetBlue Airways flight headed for Florida to make an emergency landing in South Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that flight 913 was heading from White Plains, New York, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday when the crew reported the smoke. The plane landed at Charleston International Airport at 10:30 a.m.

The FAA said passengers on board the Embraer E190 evacuated the aircraft by emergency chutes and were taken by bus to the terminal. The agency is investigating.

An email from JetBlue’s corporate communications department said 98 passengers and four crewmembers were on board, and no injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s