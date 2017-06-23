GBI investigates deadly shooting in Savannah

(SAVANNAH) The Georgia Bureau of Investigations takes the lead on a deadly shooting on West 38th Street in Savannah. Savannah Chatham Metro Police issued a statement late Friday evening saying their SWAT team was serving a search warrant for CNT at a residence in the 500 block of West 38th Street about 6:15p.m. After SWAT breached the door of the home, they heard shots from inside the residence.

The incident occurred near St. Luke’s Baptist Church. Pastor Aaron Cummings was among the people standing behind the crime scene tape. “I’m not 100% sure as to what happened, I know that something happened that resulted int he death of somebody. There was an ambulance on the scene and one of my members saw a body being taken away.” Cummings said. SCMPD says two people were shot and one of the victims died at the hospital from their injuries.

Officers said they did not fire any shots; however, in order to ensure transparency, Chief Joseph Lumpkin called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident. Chief Lumpkin spent several hours at the scene. His response to a request for a statement, “You’ll have to get comments about this from GBI” said Lumpkin. The SCMPD statement says further questions or inquiries about this investigation should be forwarded to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information in the case can contact the GBI’s Statesboro office at (912)-871–1121.