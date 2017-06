GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City Police are searching for a juvenile who has been missing since June 17.

Diavion “Symone” Black, 17, is wanted on a juvenile warrant after she went missing from Chatham City Apartments in Garden City.

Officials say Symone may be in the West Victory area or the Pooler/Garden City area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call contact Garden City Police at (912) 966-7770.