FUGITIVE FILES: Sex Offender Wanted for Violating his Probation

A wanted sex offender is on the run again, and ignoring calls from deputies to turn himself in.

Tysheen Young was convicted of cruelty to children and went to jail, but won’t follow the rules of his probation.

He’s now wanted again, for violating that probation.

“We looked for him at many addresses we had on file for him, spoke to many family members, but Mr Young refuses to come in,” said Chatham County Sheriff’s Investigator Jermaine Maxwell.

Young is 5’10” 160 pounds, is known to hang out either on Savannah’s Southside or the Westside.

And Tysheen is truly on the run, because he knows he’s wanted.

That’s because he answered when sheriff’s called.

“He’s young so he’s hard headed,” said Maxwell. “He told me he was coming in to take care of this matter but now we know he’s not truthful, and that’s one guy we don’t want on the streets. if you cant take care of a little matter like a probation violation compared to the charges he had i know he wont come in.”

If you can help find Tysheen Young, call Chatham County Sheriff’s or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at (912)234-2020.

Remember, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.