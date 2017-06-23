Fort Pulaski to reopen before Fourth of July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fort Pulaski National Monument will reopen to the public on June 29 after an EF2 tornado caused damage to the park.

Fort Pulaski staff, The National Park Service’s Eastern Incident Management Team, and other National Park Service resources have conducted recovery operations for the past month to ensure access to visitors in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

“While we have been challenged by Hurricane Matthew and the tornado, our staff has shown great resilience and dedication,” said Superintendent Melissa Memory. “We are elated to welcome visitors back to the park in time to celebrate the Independence Day holiday with us.”

Fort Pulaski National Monument’s operating hours will return to normal from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

While the park visitor center will remain closed to the public, a visitor contact station and bookstore will be open inside historic Fort Pulaski.

Water and restroom facilities will be available near the visitor center and at the picnic area.

Park officials advise visitors that there is a lot of work to be done before the park will be fully operational.

Due to the continued construction of the new Cockspur Island Bridge, the park entrance will close to incoming vehicles at 4:45 p.m. and there may be up to a five-minute wait for construction traffic.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are also prohibited from crossing the bridge during construction.

For information on trail closures, tour schedules, and ranger program descriptions, please visit www.nps.gov/fopu or call (912) 786-8182.