Developing: Multiple agencies on scene of possible shooting in West Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple agencies are on the scene of a possibly fatal shooting at 512 W. 38th Street in Savannah.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police first responded to reports of gunfire around 6:30 p.m. this evening across from St. Luke Baptist Church.

A SWAT tactical vehicle is at the scene, along with a mobile forensic unit.

Bystanders say they did see ambulances and a helicopter circling the area.

Several blocks from Montgomery Street to Burroughs Street have been cordoned.

Chief Joseph Lumpkin told News 3 that and further statements will come from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

News 3 will continue to update you online and on-air with further details.