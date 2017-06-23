Developing: Multiple agencies on scene of possible shooting in West Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple agencies are on the scene of a possibly fatal shooting at 512 W. 38th Street in Savannah.
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police first responded to reports of gunfire around 6:30 p.m. this evening across from St. Luke Baptist Church.
A SWAT tactical vehicle is at the scene, along with a mobile forensic unit.
Bystanders say they did see ambulances and a helicopter circling the area.
Several blocks from Montgomery Street to Burroughs Street have been cordoned.
Chief Joseph Lumpkin told News 3 that and further statements will come from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
