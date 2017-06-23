Cumberland Island rally set for this weekend

CAMDEN CO., Ga. (WSAV) — The St. Marys EarthKeppers are hosting a rally to protest further development on Cumberland Island this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Howard Gilman Waterfront Park in St. Mary’s individuals will gather to protest the Camden County Commissioners rezoning plan.

In December last year, the board granted a hardship variance to Lumar LLC, owners of an 87-acre parcel of land within Cumberland Island National Seahorse.

The variance was appealed and the county began considering the rezoning of all 1,000 acres of land to allow for development in the area.

Most of Cumberland Island is a national park, including 9,000 acres that are designated as wilderness.

This appeal caused a great deal of public reaction, including an online petition with over 22,000 signatures and the organized protest on Saturday.

The protest will include free entertainment and t-shirts for the first 400 attendees. Booths, face-painting and food trucks will also be available.

The Sierra Club will provide a van for those who want to carpool from Savannah — just meet at the south end of Forsyth Park at 7:30 a.m.

Further details for the carpool are available here.