‘American Grit’ viewing to support Cure Childhood Cancer, Toraya Garvin Foundation

(l) Toraya Garvin, (c) John Cena, (r) Melani Mahanna

Passion, commitment, and motivation– words that make up the definition of ‘grit.”

The reality TV show “American Grit” showcases all of these traits in its contestants. This weekend, you can get a preview of the show and meet some of the cast members during a special viewing– and it’s all for a great cause! Ten percent of the evening’s revenue will be donated by Coach’s Corner to Cure Childhood Cancer and the Toraya Garvin Foundation.

Watch our interview with Mandy Garola, Patient Family Services/ Community Engagement Manager of Cure Childhood Cancer, and ‘American Grit’ contestant, Melanie Mahanna by clicking the ‘play’ button.

Toraya Garvin was a Jenkins High School student who lost her battle with leukemia November 29, 2016. Her family wanted to create a legacy for her. They started the Toraya Jai Garvin foundation (TeamToraya.org) which supports local youth and promotes childhood cancer and leukemia awareness through its partnership with local nonprofits.

Check out Rex Castillo’s story on Toraya Garvin here.

 

More details:

American Grit Cure Childhood Cancer viewing party

Sunday, June 25

7:30 pm – 11 pm

Coach’s Corner

3016 E. Victory Drive

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/178829855983334/

