3-year-old Mabry undergoes treatment at St. Jude

In August 2014, Mabry developed an ear infection she couldn’t shake. Then, her face swelled. Tests soon revealed Mabry suffered from acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a type of blood cancer.

“You feel like you’re in a dream,” Mabry’s mom, Jenny, said. “We were in complete shock.”

Mabry was immediately sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where she is undergoing two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent within the next decade. At St. Jude, we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

Mabry’s sunny disposition hasn’t waned during treatment.

“She’s so sweet,” Jenny said. “She’s always happy, always in a good mood. The kids here don’t feel sorry for themselves. They just keep going and don’t skip a beat.

Mabry’s parents are grateful for everything St. Jude provides. “There’s so much support from the doctors and nurses,” Jenny said. “There are parent mentor programs and play groups. Everyone here cares about your child.”

Mabry, who is now 3, loves to dress up like a princess. When she’s at the hospital, she likes to visit the fountain near the Danny Thomas/ALSAC Pavilion and pick flowers.

