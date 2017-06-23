3-year-old Long County girl shot, authorities investigate

By Published:

LONG CO., Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating an incident involving a 3-year-old girl who shot herself in the stomach at her Long County home Thursday night.

According to Sheriff Craig Nobles, who spoke to the Coastal Courier, authorities were called around 9:50 p.m. to Norton Street in the Long County Crawford subdivision.

Sheriff Nobles says the girl was handling the gun and shot herself in the stomach in what appears to be an accident.

The 3-year-old was flown to a hospital following the incident and is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

News 3 will continue to bring you updates to this story on-air and online.

