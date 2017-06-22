Whole Foods gives back to the Savannah Tree Foundation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The public is encouraged to support the Whole Foods 5% Day Community Giving program benefitting the Savannah Tree Foundation on June 22.

“By shopping at Whole Foods on Thursday, June 22, the public can support the important work of the Savannah Tree Foundation to preserve, protect, and plant canopy trees across Chatham County,” said Karen Jenkins, Executive Director of Savannah Tree in a statement.

Shoppers are welcome to stop by the Whole Foods Market from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Victory Drive.

Savannah’s local store will donate 5% of net sales on Thursday to the Savannah Tree Foundation.

Funds raised will help grow the tree canopy through local tree plantings and tree care.

For more information on how you can get involved with the Savannah Tree Foundation, call 912-233-8733 or e-mail volunteer@savannahtree.com.