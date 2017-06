(WSAV) – Fidget spinners you see in every store now may be fun, but that doesn’t mean they’re always safe.

The consumer watchdog group “World Against Toys Causing Harm” has named fidget spinners among the possible summer toy and plaything hazards for kids this year.

The group says they can fall apart and become a choking hazard.

Also on this year’s list of safety concerns was hoverboards, bounce houses, recalled products sold online and water safety, including electric shock drowning.