Video: Florida man arrested after impersonating police officer

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s investigators in Pasco County, Florida have arrested a man after a video showed him pretending to be a police officer and yelling at a motorist.

The man, identified as John Dawson, is seen in the video exiting his vehicle and approaching the victim while wearing what appears to be a badge.

Johnathan Herold was behind the wheel of the other vehicle when Dawson approached.

Herold’s 15-year-old son was in the car recording the encounter on his cell phone.

Dawson could be heard swearing at them saying, “You’re going to jail. Guys, you need to [expletive] slow down.”

“He was definitely super aggressive,” Herold said.

Herold said he wasn’t speeding and didn’t understand why an officer would pull him over.

Herold said the lights didn’t stay on for long and that’s when he knew something wasn’t right.

The roles reversed and Herold started following Dawson.

