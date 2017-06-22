Video: Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel near Sapelo Sound

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard reports they medevacked a 49-year-old man Wednesday 40 miles east of Sapelo Sound, Ga. on Wednesday, June 21.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders were notified at 5:23 p.m. by a crewmember aboard the 43-foot fishing vessel Amy Michelle stating a crewmember was experiencing difficulty breathing.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew launched at 6:30 p.m. and arrived on scene at 6:52 p.m.

The man was hoisted and transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s