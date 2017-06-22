Video: Capitol Hill police break up health care bill protest

WASHINGTON (NBC) — Capitol Hill Police have been called in to break up a protest over the Senate’s proposed health care bill.

The protest took place outside the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The sit-in was organized by the ARC, which advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Members of ADAPT were also involved in the protest.

“The government wants to cut Medicaid, and for those that are disabled, that means cutting their lives,” said one ADAPT protestor.

The group says it brought about 60 protesters to Capitol Hill for the protest.

As Capitol police conferred about what to do, the protesters chanted: “No cuts to medicaid save our liberty!”

In some cases, police officers physically removed protesters from the area.

There is no word on whether or not anyone was arrested.