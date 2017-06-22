Video: Armed robbery suspect at Flash Foods in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man connected to an armed robbery at Flash Foods off Highway 21 just after midnight Tuesday.

“The biggest concern for us is the manner in which this individual came into the store, his aggressiveness and the way he treated this clerk,” said Sgt. Kenny McDonald with the Port Wentworth police.

Surveillance video shows the man wearing bandannas over his face, demanding the woman to put her hands up while he takes money from the register and then forcing her to lay on the floor and count while he takes merchandise and leave.

“He treated her very poorly placing her on the floor making her count. He tried to take her ATM card,” said McDonald.

And this isn’t the first time this Flash Foods has been robbed and she has been the one on the other end of the gun.

“Approximately a year and a half ago, this same store was also robbed at gunpoint and the same clerk was working, unfortunately. She just recently was able to return to work,” McDonald said.

After watching surrounding surveillance video, Port Wentworth police say there were enough cars out at the time — someone has to know something.

“There’s no doubt in my mind a witness is out there,” McDonald said, “A lot of the community wants to complain about problems in the community, but they’re not willing to come forward. They have the stigma that’s associated with giving law enforcement information that they need to solve cases.”

Police say the suspect is between 5’6 and 5’7, about 220 pounds, and anywhere between 18 and 30 years old. The man in the video wearing a red shirt was originally a person of interest, but has since been cleared as a bystander.

Anyone with information can contact the Port Wentworth Police at (912) 964-4360 or give information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (912) 234-2020.