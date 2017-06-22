UPDATE: Sheriff says Georgia inmates who helped deputy to get shorter sentences

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia sheriff says he will reduce the sentences of inmates who stepped in to help a deputy when he collapsed on the job.

The Polk County Sheriff’s deputy, who asked not to be identified, tells media outlets he woke up on June 12 not feeling well. While on work detail at a local cemetery with six inmates, he says he began experiencing “coughing spells” before fainting.

The inmates opened the deputy’s shirt, removed his bulletproof vest and began performing CPR.

One inmate grabbed the deputy’s phone and called 911.

Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats says he’ll take off one-fourth of the inmates’ sentences for helping the deputy. The deputy’s family also prepared a special lunch for the inmates. The deputy was taken off work detail and placed on patrol.