SCI Fan Drive to Protect Seniors From Summer Heat

WHAT: Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI) will kick off its annual fan drive to help protect local-area seniors from the summer heat by providing fans at no cost to seniors who are without effective household cooling.

Please join SCI on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 3025 Bull Street for the kick-off of this important community initiative. Employees from the Victory Drive Home Depot will be delivering more than 200 fans purchased with the $3,000 donation from the Sea Island Bank employees and customers. Home Depot is providing the fans at a deep discount to help SCI maximize the number of seniors served.

Members of the community who are interested in donating a new box fan or in making a cash donation to purchase a fan may come by SCI’s headquarters at 3025 Bull Street, Savannah between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the summer.

.To qualify for a fan, seniors must be 65 years or older and have a low income. Qualifying seniors in need of a fan are encouraged to come by SCI’s headquarters to pick one up. Individuals must provide a photo ID.

WHERE: Senior Citizens, Inc. Headquarters

3025 Bull Street

Savannah, Georgia

MORE: Please call Deb Thompson at (912) 236-0363 x150 or email dthompson@seniorcitizens-inc.org.

ABOUT SENIOR CITIZENS, INC.

Senior Citizens Inc. (SCI) has been helping people age successfully in Coastal Georgia since 1959 through a variety of programs including Meals on Wheels, in-home nursing and personal assistance, adult daytime care, The Learning Center, SAGE Private Services and much more. Recognized as a national leader in providing services for older adults, SCI anticipates doubling its impact through the expansion of its facility and services with the completion of the Center for Successful Aging in 2018. To learn more about SCI, its services, and plans for expansion, please visit www.seniorcitizensinc.org or call 912-236-0363.