Port Wentworth Police seeking armed robbery suspects

By Published:

PORT WENTWORTH (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men connected to a armed robbery.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. the men seen in these images committed an armed robbery of the Flash Foods Store located at 7308 Highway 21 in Port Wentworth.

There were no injuries reported and the men made off with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with any additional information should contact the Port Wentworth Police at (912)964-4360 or can give information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (912)234-2020.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s