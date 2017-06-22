Port Wentworth Police seeking armed robbery suspects

PORT WENTWORTH (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men connected to a armed robbery.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. the men seen in these images committed an armed robbery of the Flash Foods Store located at 7308 Highway 21 in Port Wentworth.

There were no injuries reported and the men made off with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with any additional information should contact the Port Wentworth Police at (912)964-4360 or can give information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (912)234-2020.