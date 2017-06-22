Pooler continues to expand with new developments

By Published:

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Pooler continues to be a city on the move and most residents are pretty excited about it. New retail, a new micro hospital, and other development are in the works according to city leaders.

“I’ve got one particular restaurant that asks how many more restaurants you’re gonna let in our city?  And I said, well, are you hurting?  And they said, no, we’re not,” says Mayor Mike Lamb of Pooler.

Construction has already begun on the city’s new Publix.  Crews have been hard at work for weeks on the new grocery store near Interstate 16.

Mayor Lamb says Pooler has exploded since he was elected 13 years ago.

An Assisted Living Facility will also be built near the new Publix and Savannah Quarters.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s