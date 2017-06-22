Pooler continues to expand with new developments

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Pooler continues to be a city on the move and most residents are pretty excited about it. New retail, a new micro hospital, and other development are in the works according to city leaders.

“I’ve got one particular restaurant that asks how many more restaurants you’re gonna let in our city? And I said, well, are you hurting? And they said, no, we’re not,” says Mayor Mike Lamb of Pooler.

Construction has already begun on the city’s new Publix. Crews have been hard at work for weeks on the new grocery store near Interstate 16.

Mayor Lamb says Pooler has exploded since he was elected 13 years ago.

An Assisted Living Facility will also be built near the new Publix and Savannah Quarters.