Police investigate carjacking, armed robbery near Cook Out on Abercorn

SAVANNAH, Ga (SCMPD) – Metro detectives continue to investigate a carjacking and armed robbery that occurred Tuesday evening, June 20, outside an Abercorn Street fast food restaurant.

The victim said he was leaving the parking lot of Cook Out, 11700 Abercorn St., sometime before 9:30 p.m. when two armed males stopped him. They got into the vehicle with the victim and instructed him to drive. On Veterans Parkway they instructed the victim to stop, get out of the vehicle and leave behind his shirt and shoes. The men fled in the vehicle, which was later discovered crashed at Richmond Drive and Parkersburg Road. The two male occupants had already fled from the area when police discovered the crashed car.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.