Coastal Heritage Society Mobile Museum

The New Mobile Museum will take programming from five local museums into schools, community centers and festivals.

SAVANNAH, GA – June 22, 2017 – Coastal Heritage Society launches the Mobile Museum, an innovative concept to take museum stories and interactive experiences into schools and community centers using educational programs delivered at Coastal Heritage Society museums. Programs will include STEAM-based projects, environmental education, social studies curriculum and health and wellness education.

The new Mobile Museum is designed to bring Coastal Heritage Society educational activities out into the greater-Savannah communities and beyond, especially to groups that are unable to visit the museums due to capacity or budget constraints. The new programs have been piloted through school partnerships with Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts and Virginia L. Heard Elementary Academy.

“The idea behind the Mobile Museum is that museums’ stories and activities don’t have to be confined within a building or historic site. While these traditional venues will always hold an important place, we are always looking at ways to adapt to the needs of our community. By using the Mobile Museum, we are able to meet those needs by taking unique educational content to audiences who may not otherwise be able to visit us,” said Sandra Baxter, Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Heritage Society. “Through the Mobile Museum we can build capacity and become an even more relevant resource for Savannah and surrounding areas.”

The new STEAM-based Mobile Museum workshops include “Busy Bees,” which teaches the life cycle and anatomy of pollinators through games and activities, “Mad Scientist,” which shares science lessons through wacky, hands-on experiments and “Rocketry,” which demonstrates flight through the construction of wings and angles.

The social studies-based Mobile Museum classes will include “Civil War Student Militia,” an interactive demonstration teaching about Savannah’s Civil War history, and “Revolutionary War Student Militia,” a hands-on lesson illustrating the life of 18th century soldiers.

“Charlie Cart” and “Indigo Dyeing” educate on a variety of different subjects throughout each learning experience. “Charlie Cart” uses a compact mobile kitchen to highlight classroom concepts, cooking skills and cultural themes. “Indigo Dyeing” teaches participants about the scientific process behind creating indigo dye and the plant’s unique history in the Southeast, while also exploring shapes and pattern making.

All of the educational programs can incorporate Georgia Performance Standards and are delivered by and coordinated through Coastal Heritage Society educators, primarily to engage grades K-8 in the region. For more information about these programs or to book a Mobile Museum field trip today, please visit: chsgeorgia.org/mobile-museum or contact: Megan Cox at mcox@chsgeorgia.org.

About Coastal Heritage Society

The mission of Coastal Heritage Society is to provide educational experiences for the public through the preservation and presentation of the historic resources of coastal Georgia and adjacent regions. Coastal Heritage Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1975 which operates five historic museums including Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum, Savannah History Museum, Old Fort Jackson and Pin Point Heritage Museum.