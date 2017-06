SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Once a year NOAA Ship Nancy Foster sets up as a home base for scientists to explore Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary. This year we got to go along. PLUS – you have a chance to explore the ship too!

The Nancy Foster is docking along River Street this Friday, June 23 for an Open House. It’s first come, first serve from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and it’s FREE!