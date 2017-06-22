Catholic teens help Lowcountry residents, agencies in need

Jasper County, SC (WSAV) -Some Lowcountry homes are getting a facelift for free this week. The labor is provided by a group of Catholic teenagers who are making Hardeeville their mission field.

The teens are doing projects like painting and clearing brush.

So far they’ve built four wheel-chair ramps and Thursday News 3 was there as they started work on a deck for a Hardeeville woman’s home.

They tell us the week is all about giving back to neighbors in need.

“Granville Hinton/camper: “This year’s theme is ‘rooted,’” camper Granville Hinton said. “You need to be rooted in your community and rooted in your faith. “Even if I live in Knoxville I need to come down here to Hardeeville and help people in Hardeeville.”

“They’re helping them beautify their homes, which makes them proud,” Bethany Marcinkowski with United Way of the Lowcountry said. The United Way of the Lowcountry has partnered with the HEART work camp for 18 years now.

The some 350 teens are spread out all across Beaufort and Jasper counties completing 55 service projects. They’ve worked since Sunday and Friday is their free day to get out and enjoy the area.