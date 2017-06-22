Book Drive

By Published:

It takes a Pencil to write a story,
a Book to open minds,
and a SMALL DONATION to
make a DIFFERENCE.

Our Little Readers Club has partnered with the non-profit organization, Ready! Set! Go! Back-to-School, to bring new books to low-income children in our community.

“Kids Who Read Succeed”

 Our goal is to give new books to more than 3000 children in Chatham County. Some of which don’t have a book of their own. These children will receive the books, of their choice, at the Ready! Set! Go! Back-to-School Expo August 5th.

July 23rd is the deadline for all donations

All books will be ordered through Usborne Books & More, which matches 50% of EVERY Donation!

Businesses that donate $100 or more will be recognized in The Savannah Morning News

Donations:

Online at https://www.youcaring.com/thechildrenofsavannahchathamcounty-840247

PayPal to bookdrive@ourlittlereaders.com

Checks (written to Usborne Books & More)

contact Brandie Menees at (843) 532-5803

Visit www.facebook.com/ourlittlereaders or email bookdrive@ourlittlereaders.com for more information.

 We need your help to make this happen!

You can make a Flat Donation or Sponsor a Child.

