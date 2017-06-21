Your weekend plans with ‘Do Savannah’ magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Who will be crowned the next Mr. Savannah? Plus, Paul Anka is headed to the Civic Center and Bloomingdale is throwing a Patriotic Celebration.

What: Second annual Mr. Savannah Pageant

When: 9 p.m. June 24

Where: The Jinx, 127 W. Congress St.

Cost: $10; 21 and older

Info: savannahburlesque.com

What: Paul Anka

When: 7 p.m. June 25

Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre, Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Cost: $42.50-$159.50

Info: 912-651-6550, savannahcivic.com

What: Bloomingdale Patriotic Celebration

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 24

Where: Bloomingdale Recreation Department, 1824 Pine Barren Road

Cost: Free; food for sale

Info: bloomingdalerec.org

What: “He Has Seen War” documentary screening

When: 8 p.m. June 23

Where: Lucas Theatre, 32 Abercorn St.

Cost: Free

Info: lucastheatre.com