Tropical Storm Cindy: Wednesday Afternoon Update

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to bring harsh conditions to the Gulf Coast states. The threats from Cindy include heavy rain, gusty if not damaging winds, dangerous rip currents, and isolated tornadoes for parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. But moisture and energy from T.S. Cindy will also impact much of the eastern third of the country, from the deep south to the mid-west. Heavy rain will continue to bring the risk of flooded streets.
As the moisture from Cindy interacts with the stalled front over our region, we will continue to see periods of heavy rain and even a few scattered thunderstorms.