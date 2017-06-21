Tropical Storm Cindy: Wednesday Afternoon Update

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to bring harsh conditions to the Gulf Coast states. The threats from Cindy include heavy rain, gusty if not damaging winds, dangerous rip currents, and isolated tornadoes for parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. But moisture and energy from T.S. Cindy will also impact much of the eastern third of the country, from the deep south to the mid-west. Heavy rain will continue to bring the risk of flooded streets.

A bit of weakening, with winds now at 50 mph…but a slight increase in the forward movement…moving NW at 10 mph pic.twitter.com/5noicIIuHc — Ariella ☂️Scalese (@WSAVariellas) June 21, 2017

As the moisture from Cindy interacts with the stalled front over our region, we will continue to see periods of heavy rain and even a few scattered thunderstorms.