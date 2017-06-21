Settlement reached in lawsuit over Michael Brown’s death

Lesley McSpadden, Lezley McSpadden, Michael Brown, Sr.
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2014, file photo, the parents of Michael Brown, Lezley McSpadden, left, and Michael Brown Sr., sit for an interview with The Associated Press in Washington. A federal judge on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, approved a settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old, whose fatal shooting by a white police officer nearly three years ago in Ferguson, Missouri, set off months of protests. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A federal judge has approved a settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old who was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri.

Details of the settlement approved Tuesday by U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber were not disclosed.

Anthony Gray, the attorney for Brown’s parents, declined comment, as did Ferguson Mayor James Knowles III. Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden sued the city, former Police Chief Tom Jackson and former police officer Darren Wilson in 2015. Brown died after a confrontation with Wilson, who shot him and was cleared of wrongdoing. The shooting led to months of sometimes violent unrest in Ferguson, a St. Louis suburb.

