Republican aligned with Trump wins SC House seat

Published:
FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. The special election spotlight has rolled on to South Carolina, where Republican runoff voters are now tasked with deciding which mainstream Republican they'll choose as their pick to keep Mick Mulvaney's former seat in GOP control. Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman are up for election in Tuesday's GOP runoff in the 5th Congressional District. (Melissa Cherry/The Herald via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Republicans have retained control of Mick Mulvaney’s U.S. House seat, with Ralph Norman winning a special election victory in South Carolina that was closer than expected.

The GOP had strong hopes it would hold onto South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton there by more than 18 percentage points. Mulvaney rode a tea party wave to victory in the 5th District in 2010, defeating a three-decade Democratic incumbent. Norman, a former state lawmaker who aligns himself with Trump, says support from the president resonated positively with voters.

Trump recorded a robocall in support of Norman’s campaign and sent out Twitter messages encouraging voters to back him.

