Police search for missing juvenile out of Hampton County

By Published:
Craig Housey, Jr. was last seen June 18. The subject is 05'03'' and weighs 130 lbs.

ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Estill Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Craig Housey, Jr. who was last seen June 18.

Housey’s grandmother saw him around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he left the residence.

Police were contacted two days later after the juvenile did not return home as expected on June 19.

Housey was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue t-shirt with ‘Kroger’ on the front, and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding the location of the subject, the Estill Police Department urges you to call 911. The following contacts are also available:

  • Hampton County Dispatch: 803-943-9261 (anytime)
  • Estill Police Department: 803-625-3699 (available M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

