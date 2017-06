Savannah, GA – Wednesday night Parker’s Founder and President Greg Parker opened up his doors to host the six Outstanding Student Finalists. Some of our WSAV family were also in attendance to meet the incredible student athletes. While all of them won a scholarship from Parker’s and WSAV, one stood above the rest. Hilton Head High graduate Madeline Prince, who will be on her way to US Naval Academy, hopes to command a nuclear submarine one day.

