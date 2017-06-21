Only handful of Senators know what’s in GOP healthcare plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Only a handful of Senators currently know what’s in the Republican health care plan they’re expected to vote on next week.

“We have no details on what Republicans are cooking up behind closed doors,” says Delaware’s Senator Chris Coons.

A small group of Republican Senators have been working on the bill, but releasing few details, even to other Republicans.

They plan to release an outline Wednesday and vote on the bill by the end of next week.

Even some top Republicans are calling this a bad process.

“We used to complain like hell when the Democrats ran the Affordable Care Act – now they’re – we’re – doing the same thing,” says Arizona’s Senator John McCain.

