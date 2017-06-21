Handel makes history as Georgia’s first female GOP Congresswoman-elect

ATLANTA (CNN) President Trump is celebrating a political win in Georgia as a high-dollar Democratic effort to flip a GOP stronghold falls short.

It’s a historic win for Karen Handel. She became Georgia’s first female Republican Congresswoman-elect on Tuesday night.

Handel will fill the seat left vacant after Tom Price became President Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary.

After the results, Handel said, “Tonight I stand before you extraordinarily humbled and honored.”

She beat Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff said, “So this is not the outcome any of us were hoping for, but this is the beginning of something much bigger than us.”

The political battle in the peach state was the most expensive U.S. House race ever, at more than $55 million.

Ossoff supporters pumped $23 million into his campaign and there was a major push to flip the district which has been in the GOP’s control since 1978.

Democrats hoping for upsets in traditionally conservative districts have now gone 0-for-4 in special elections this year, and political analysts say Handel’s victory raises questions about whether Democrats can win with anti-Trump rhetoric.

During her victory speech, Handel vowed to represent members of both parties.

She said, “My promise is to work every single day relentlessly to make our state and this country a better place.”

Trump tweeted a message for the winner Tuesday night saying “Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you!”