Governor Henry McMaster visits Beaufort to talk economic growth

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster visited Beaufort Wednesday to attend a luncheon with local leaders and talk business.

He talked about attracting more businesses to the Palmetto State, saying a key component of that is the state’s technical college system with work force training and apprenticeship programs.

“My prediction is that this whole state is so attractive to these businesses… they will be, spreading out as we go on, and as we’ve been talking about the Jasper Port in here today, a lot of big things coming,” said McMaster.

He also recognized the fact that higher education schools have lost funding in recent years. McMaster said tax reform at the federal level is crucial, but says the state will also do what it can to help.

“As long as we have an expanding economy, more jobs, if we keep taxes low, keep regulations very low, only the regulations necessary, we will continue to have the economic growth we’ve had for a number of years, and I think we can even enhance it,” said McMaster.

He said when people have jobs, they are happier and healthier, and in turn there is less crime and drug use.