FBI investigate Michigan airport stabbing as possible terrorist attack

FLINT, Mich. (NBC News) — A violent assault on an airport police officer in Flint, Michigan is being treated as a possible act of terrorism.

Police from several agencies converged on Flint’s Bishop Airport Wednesday morning after the call went out that a fellow officer had been stabbed.

Airport Police Officer Lt. Jeff Neville was said to be standing at the top of an escalator when the attack occurred.

He was rushed to the hospital with a gaping stab wound to his neck, and after surgery was listed in stable condition.

Other officers managed to disarm his accused attacker and take him into custody.

The F.B.I. is now leading the investigation.

Read more here.