Court releases dash cam video of Castile shooting

MINNESOTA (NBC) – The trial of Minnesota Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez ended last week with his acquittal in the death of motorist Philando Castile.

Now the court has released dash cam video of the shooting.

We must warn you — this video may be considered graphic and disturbing.

The shooting death of Philando Castile happened last July during a traffic stop. News of Castile’s death spread nationwide when his girlfriend broadcast the aftermath live on Facebook.

Philando Castile was shot after he told the police he was carrying a gun and had a permit.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez can be heard on video saying, “Don’t reach for it. Don’t pull it out.”

He is heard telling Castile three times within several seconds not to reach for the weapon.

Then Yanez fires numerous shots into the car–shots he says he fired because he believed Castile was reaching for his gun.

Castile was given medical assistance less than five-minutes after being shot.

Officer Yanez was charged with manslaughter, plus two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, and he was acquitted on all those charges on Friday.

The St. Anthony Police Department parted ways with Yanez after the verdict.

The family of Philando Castile says they are planning to file a civil suit against former officer Yanez.