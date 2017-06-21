City launches new ParkSavannah app

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah has introduced ParkSavannah, the latest way to pay for on-street metered parking.

The City says the new ParkSavannah app makes parking easy by allowing users to purchase parking with a debit or credit card from their smartphone. The new ParkSavannah app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play and through the web at www.savannahga.gov/parksavannah.

The app is now available to use to pay for parking sessions at the City’s multi-space meters and drivers will soon be able to pay at parking meters city-wide as the City replaces outdated single head meters. Implementation of the app is one of the recommendations of the Parking Matters study recently adopted by City Council, which seeks to improve the parking experience in Savannah by simplifying and streamlining the process. By making it easier and more convenient to pay for parking, the City also expects to issue fewer parking citations.

“The launch of ParkSavannah is an exciting moment for our city,” said Sean Brandon, City of Savannah Mobility and Parking Services Director. “In this age of mobile devices, it’s important to offer these advanced payment options in order to accommodate as many of our customers as possible. With ParkSavannah, our drivers will have another way to pay, making their parking experience as convenient as possible. We’re confident that ParkSavannah will transform the way our customers park in the city.”

Once registered with ParkSavannah, users will enter their parking space number and then enter their payment details. Each meter will have a ParkSavannah sticker with directions to use the app.

With the app, users can:

Pay for parking

Monitor their parking session

Extend time remotely (up to the maximum allotted time)

View payment history

Receive email receipts

The app was developed by global parking technology leader Passport, which powers the mobile parking apps for cities like Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and Detroit.