Cindy Tracking Toward the Louisiana Coast

The city of New Orleans is feeling the effects of tropical storm Cindy.

Overnight, metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain were added to the tropical storm warning area as Cindy tracked toward the Louisiana coast.

The tropical storm is picking up steam and is an expected to make landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana. sometime Thursday.

Water-covered streets and were reported in parts of the New Orleans metro area as moisture and winds from Cindy rolls across Lake Ponchartrain.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible through Wednesday from southern Louisiana to the Florida panhandle.