Alabama boy hit by log in storm surge, dies from injury

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WSAV) — A ten-year-old boy has died in Alabama after being struck by a log washed in by a storm surge.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the young boy walked outside his family’s beachfront rental in Fort Morgan where his father was attending to his other children.

WRKG reports that a huge wave crashed into an enormous beach log, causing it to barrel towards the boy. He was struck in the head, resulting in facial injuries and skull damage.

“The boy was taken inside the condo and the father and a witness attempted to resuscitate the youth and called for medical assistance,” said Captain S.K. Arthur in a press release.

“The Fort Morgan Fire Department and Med-Star Ambulance arrived and attempted resuscitation but their efforts were unsuccessful. The young man was declared deceased at the scene.”

Officials have repeatedly warned everyone to stay out of the water as Tropical Storm Cindy nears the Gulf Coast.

